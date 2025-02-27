A computer image showing what the solar farm will look like on the planned Easthorpe solar farm, with Belvoir Castle in the background

Melton Borough Council says it is ‘disappointed’ by a planning inspector’s decision to overturn its refusal of a large solar farm in the Vale of Belvoir.

Borough planners blocked the scheme, earmarked for a site off Muston Lane, at Easthorpe, back in August 2023, on the grounds that valuable agricultural land would be lost, it would ruin views across the Vale including of Belvoir Castle and that there was a negative cumulative impact of many such renewable energy development in local rural areas.

The planning committee also took notice of the 130 letters of objection received for the 100-hectare plan, which was applied for by JMB Solar on land owned by the Belvoir Estate.

But the applicants appealed against the decision, which planning officials warned was not fully robust in planning terms, and a decision was subsequently taken to approve it by an independent Planning Inspector and backed by the Secretary of State.

The site where the solar farm will look like at Easthorpe, with Belvoir Castle in the background

Councillor Allen Thwaites, chair of the planning committee, said: “Local planning decisions that involve substantial developments, such as this, are complex.

"It is important to consider all factors including officer's recommendations and local planning policy as well as the views of the local community.

"Our planning committee carefully considered all these factors in detail before reaching their decision, weighing carefully the benefits and harms from this application.

"On receiving the appeal, the council made a comprehensive and robust defence of our decision to refuse the application, particularly in the context of protecting key heritage assets including Belvoir Castle, and the landscape character of the Vale of Belvoir, representing the views of local residents.

“We are disappointed that, despite our best efforts, the appeal has been allowed by the Secretary of State, endorsing the recommendation from the Planning Inspector.”

Losing planning appeals can be costly for local authorities but not in this case for Melton Borough Council.

Councillor Thwaites added: "We are pleased that no costs were awarded against the council which shows we had a credible and finely-balanced case.

“We of course respect the decision that has been made and will work with the developer to ensure that the development is undertaken in accordance with the conditions imposed by the Inspector and the Secretary of State in consultation with officers and the committee to minimise the impact of the development on our local community, the landscape and heritage assets.”

The 49.9MW capacity solar farm will operate for 40 years and the applicants say it will provide enough energy for 19,000 homes from the panels.

A report to the committees stated the agricultural land being used was not high quality and that sheep would still graze on it.

Applicants say they will provide extensive landscaping to reduce the impact on views of the Vale and the castle.

The site is south of the A52, with Castle View Road partially following the western site boundary and the Grantham Canal located to the south of it.

Access for the solar farm will be an existing single carriageway on Castle View Road.