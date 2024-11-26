A solar farm

Councillors have voiced frustration at planning regulations leaving them powerless to prevent solar farms in rural areas after approving the latest in the Melton borough, at Twyford.

Members of the planning committee narrowly voted in favour of proposals for 22,500 solar panels to be erected on 40 acres of agricultural land off the Leicester Road with a licence for 40 years.

Noventum Power, the applicants, say it will have the capacity to power 4,000 homes when connected to the National Grid, although this is subject to a further planning application.

The scheme has encountered widespread local opposition with 13 letters of objection and a petition with 157 signatures.

Melton and Syston MP, Edward Argar, also objected, as did Twyford and Thorpe plus Gaddesby Parish Councils.

The main areas of concern were that the solar farm would exacerbate flooding risks, it would spoil attractive countryside, take agricultural land out of productive use and HGVs accessing the site would impact adversely on residents.

However, there were no objections made to the development by the Environment Agency or either the Lead Local Flood Authority (LFFA) or county highways, which are both managed by Leicestershire County Council.

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, told the meeting the comments of key consultees like the flood authority and highways went against the concerns voiced by local people but that it was difficult to go against ‘the experts’ – the council would risk losing a costly appeal against refusal.

The chair, Councillor Allen Thwaites, also said it was difficult for the committee to challenge expert opinion in coming to a decision and that they could only focus on the one before them.

Ward member, Councillor Leigh Higgins, spoke out in opposition to the plan and said ‘statutory consultees are letting us down’.

He said he had been unable to get a meeting with LFFA and that ‘I do not believe the flood authority understands the flooding issue we have in Twyford’.

Chris Atkinson, who spoke at the meeting on behalf of the applicants, said there was no flood risk and that drainage details would be agreed before work started.

He said the site would be robustly landscaped and that the landowner didn’t use the land for crops but only for sheep grazing.

Councillors voted 5-3 in favour with two abstentions.