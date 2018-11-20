Concern over lights going out on Melton’s Burton Street bridge

Concern has been voiced about the lights going out across the railway bridge on Burton Street in Melton.

Resident Lauren Hicking is unhappy that there is now just one of the Victorian-style lights still working and she has called on the borough council to replace them.

Ms Hicking, a member of Melton In Bloom, which helps plant and maintain flowers and shrubs around the town, says the lack of light on the bridge reflects badly on the appearance of Melton.

She said: “Over a period of time I have seen the lights go out one by one and not be replaced.

“There is now only one functioning light.

“The bridge and the lights are an important and attractive feature and the close proximity to the railway station makes an impression on visitors to the town.

“For these reasons it deserves to be maintained.

“Considering that a large sum of money was recently invested in street lighting in Melton I would like to know what plans are in place to restore this lovely feature of the town.”

There are modern lights on the bridge to light it up for pedestrians, motorists and cyclists but just one one of the Victorian-style lamps is still lit after dark.

Melton Council said it was aware of the issue with the failed lights on the bridge.

A spokesperson said: “We are grateful for the enquiry on this issue and agree that it is important Melton makes the most of its assets for the benefit of local residents and visitors.

“The council and a wider array of local partners are currently reviewing those areas of the town that should be prioritised for investment and improvement and we would welcome the opportunity to work with Ms Hicking as part of this process.”