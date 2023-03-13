The huge pile of rubbish dumped near fields in East Goscote Credit: Charnwood Borough Council

The offending London-based firm was not named by Charnwood Borough Council after it issued it with a £400 fine for leaving the fly-tip mountain near fields at East Goscote.

The pile of rubbish has has now been removed by the company at their own expense.

The council says the firm had subcontracted another business to dispose of the waste and the authority is now trying to track down those responsible for causing the mess, with a view to handing out a further fine.

A Charnwood Council spokesperson said: “The council takes fly-tipping extremely seriously. All reports of fly-tipping are investigated and action taken against those responsible where there is enough evidence.

“The most common form of action we take is through a £400 fixed penalty notice and the offenders also pay for the waste to be removed as was the case with the company in question which paid for the disposal of their waste at their own expense. The council is continuing to investigate this incident to trace other parties who may have been involved and further fines could be issued.

“We would encourage people to continue to report fly-tips to discourage this behaviour by people and organisations who have no regards for the local environment or the people living in it.”

