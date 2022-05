The new planting was one of 6,000 Japanese cherry blossom trees gifted to the UK from Japan to be planted across parks, gardens and schools.

The Mayor of Melton, Councillor Peter Faulkner, and MP for Rutland and Melton, Alicia Kearns, were joined at the planting ceremony by Sue Herlihy, from Melton in Bloom, and Diana Wood, of the Friends of the Country Park.