Flooding in Mill Lane, Rearsby, during Storm Babet in October 2023

Villages to the west of Melton Mowbray are being invited to apply for a share of a £150,000 funding pot to help protect flood-hit properties.

Communities in places such as Rearsby, Thrussington and Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake have suffered badly with flooding over many years.

Now Charnwood Borough Council has put up £150k to be used by town and parish councils in the borough to install flood lockers, which will include equipment such as aqua snakes and signs.

Around 300 properties and businesses in Charnwood were internally flooded earlier this year and around 250 properties were affected in 2024.

Councillor Beverley Gray, the council’s lead member for climate action and net zero, said: “Providing funding to support properties at risk of flooding in the borough is an important investment.

“Towns and villages in Charnwood have been devastated by flooding over the last few years and even though multiple agencies are response for helping communities to prepare and respond to flooding incidents, we feel it is important this council does what it can to support those affected whilst continuing to work with our partners.”

Town and Parish Councils in Charnwood will need to apply to receive funding for a flood locker.

Each area can apply for up to £10,000 to buy a locker and the equipment.

Only areas that have been recently affected by flooding will be able to access the funding.

The lockers will be accessible by local, trained individuals including flood wardens that will have been provided with a key or combination lock to distribute the equipment.