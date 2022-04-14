Changes to Melton tip opening times over Easter holidays

Latest waste and recycling news EMN-220103-154142001

The Lake Terrace site will be open tomorrow (Good Friday) but closed on Easter Monday.

Leicestershire County Council, which operates tips in the county say they are expecting all sites to be busy over the holidays

The authority has plans in place to deal with demand, but has warned staff shortages, caused by various factors including Covid-19, other illnesses and recruitment difficulties, could affect opening hours.

The closure of Lake Terrace tip on Easter Monday is due to staff shortages.

Councillor Blake Pain, lead member for the environment and the green agenda at County Hall, said: “The Easter bank holiday weekend and the following week can be an incredibly busy period at our waste sites, and we’re expecting it to be no different this year.

“The extra demand comes at a time when we have many staff suffering illness alongside continuing difficulties recruiting and retaining staff vital to run our sites safely.

“While we plan for busy periods, like Easter, we would ask people to consider, if possible, making their trips at another time.

“I’d also like to thank people for their understanding and co-operation.”

The waste sites at Bottesford and Somerby are currently closed due to staff shortages.