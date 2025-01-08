A drone shot of the construction of roundabout three for the NEMMDR Melton bypass on Melton Spinney Road, which will close for nearly three months later in January

Drivers are being advised that a busy rural route serving Melton Mowbray will soon close for nearly three months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melton Spinney Road, which links the town with Scalford and takes traffic to Twin Lakes theme park, will be closed from 6am on Monday January 27.

The closure is needed to enable the safe construction of a roundabout on the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (NEMMDR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route will be closed until 11.59pm on Sunday April 13 – Leicestershire County Council say the dates have been chosen partly during school half-term holidays to minimise disruption.

Access for residential properties will be maintained at all times and visitors can still go to Twin Lakes via signposted routes.

Pedestrians and cyclists will not be allowed to use Melton Spinney Road during the closure.

County Hall and contractors Galliford Try said in a statement: “A full road closure is required to safely complete the new roundabout construction works as part of the NEMMDR project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Due to the nature of the work being undertaken at this location work cannot be carried out using a partial lane closure.

"The works include removal of the existing carriageway and reconstruction to a new alignment with service trenches and excavations across the full length of the carriageway.

"We anticipate this closure will enable us to complete the new roundabout without the need for further closures.

"However, should any final works be required such as the installation of signage, lighting columns and roadside works, there may be a requirement to complete these elements under temporary two-way traffic lights.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the closure of Melton Spinney Road, motorists travelling from Melton should follow a signposted diversion route to Scalford village and

Twin Lakes via Scalford Road.

Those driving from Scalford are advised to follow a signposted diversion route to Melton via Scalford Road.

To help minimise congestion and to keep traffic flowing during the closure, there will be a temporary one-way system in place through Scalford village.

The 7.1km single carriageway NEMMDR scheme, which will connect the A606 Nottingham Road to the north with the A606 Burton Road to the south, is expected to open early next year.