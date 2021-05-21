Businessman boosts Melton litter-picking campaign

The litter pickers

As one of the MMWombles’ initiatives is to offer litter picking equipment to schools together with a presentation about the dangers of litter in the environment, David, of of Freeman Energy, offered to supply 10 graptors; child sized litter pickers with teeth to help keep the litter in the picker’s jaws

David also liaised with John Badham, of Verdon Timber Group, to supply boards and stakes for the anti- litter messages the MMWombles are putting into some of the worst affected grot spots around the district

David said he was fully behind MMWombles’ Helen Raikes and Pauline Thornton and the belief that teaching primary school aged children is critical to our future.

“We engaged the help of our first junior Womble, Isla Watson (aged nine) and two new junior Wombles Charlie and Phoebe Spencer aged eight, to put the graptors through their paces,” said Marianne Chadwick.

“Within minutes they’d found crisp packets and a discarded facemask.”

Also pictured is Geoff Tate, president of the Melton Lion’s Club, holding one of the MMWombles new 6 feet litter pickers donated by Leicestershire County Council together with new safety signs, also donated by LCC.

The Lions and the Wombles will be having some shared projects as the year progresses.

Pictured, left to right Isla Watson, Helen Raikes, Pauline Thornton, David Freeman, Geoff Tate and his grandchildren, twins, Charlie Spencer and Phoebe Spencer.