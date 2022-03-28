Building work to start on 90 homes near Melton tip with 77 more being planned

A graphic showing the layout of 90 affordable homes which have planning permission with building work due to start soon

The one, two and three-bedroom homes at Lake Terrace were approved by Melton Borough Council last year and councillors will shortly be asked to consider the plans for phase two of the development.

The 10-acre site, which was previously used as grazing land and which has the River Eye to the north, is being developed through a partnership between Leicester-based developer, GS Developments, Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) and My Pad Developments, with support from both the borough and county councils.

All the new properties will be accessed via the existing Lake Terrace road, which also leads to the town’s tip and recycling centre.

A graphic showing the layout of 77 proposed new affordable homes (bounded with red outline) and, to the south of the site, 90 affordable properties which already have planning permission

The developers say the scheme will provided much-needed homes for individuals and families who are priced out of other local housing developments.

Mandeep Singh, director of GS Developments, said: “This is a really exciting project.

“It will help to bring housing to the market town of Melton Mowbray and unlock the potential of the waterside area.”

The deal was managed by James Coningsby, partner and commercial property solicitor at Nelsons on behalf of GS Developments.

He said: “This is a fantastic deal for Melton Mowbray and for Leicestershire and one that has taken this partnership of regional heavyweights to make possible.

“These properties will provide local families with the opportunity to get onto the property ladder and meet demand in the area, so it was vital that the deal went ahead smoothly and efficiently.”

Full planning permission is sought for the additional 77 properties, of which 10 would be affordable available for sale, shared ownership or market sale through a registered social landlord.

The developers say the Lake Terrace access has been designed in line with highways standards with footpaths and appropriate turning circles for refuse and emergency services vehicles.

The majority of the new phase two dwellings would front a road within the development and a small number of them would overlook a proposed area of open space at the entrance to that development.

A limited number of parking courtyards are proposed with off road parking for two vehicles for each property.