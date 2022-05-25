Bottesford tip set to reopen next month

Blake Pain, Leicestershire County Council's cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda

The Leicestershire County Council-run facility, in Normanton Lane, will be accepting rubbish again every other week on Fridays and Saturdays, starting from Friday June 10.

The site has been closed since the summer of last year – initially for essential maintenance to be carried out, but then because staffing levels were hit by a national shortage of lorry drivers, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bottesford site is small and cannot accommodate large numbers of visitors’ vehicles at one time and the council has warned there could be traffic queues if lots of people rush down to use it as soon as it reopens.

Bottesford also has limited capacity in the waste types it accepts so people are being asked to check the council’s website to see what can be left there.

This will help reduce the chance of further closures if the site cannot cope with demand.

The council’s cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda councillor Blake Pain said: “People in the Bottesford area have been without their nearest waste site for a very long time now, so we’re pleased to be able to return the service to them - albeit on a limited basis.