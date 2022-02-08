Big changes for county bin services could include three-weekly collections

Melton Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, with members of the bin collection team EMN-220802-133002001

These are some of the options put forward by Leicestershire Waste Partnership, which is made of the county council and all the local district councils.

They are now seeking views of residents across Leicestershire to help shape a waste and recycling blueprint to last until 2050 to help the county’s environmental targets and reduce the amount of waste landfilled from current levels of around 30 per cent down to only five per cent by 2025.

Among the other proposals are to separate recycling into different boxes is also being looked at, such as a three-box scheme, dividing up paper and card; glass; and plastic and cans.

Melton Borough Council leader, Councillor Joe Orson, a spokesperson for the county waste partnership, urged local people to get involved with thw consultation: “By sharing your views on this strategy, you will help Leicestershire use its resources more efficiently and become a net zero carbon county.

“This is an important consultation which asks residents, businesses and communities to share their views on how we can deliver future waste services, and create a cleaner, greener Leicestershire.”

Councillor Blake Pain, cabinet member for the environment and the green agenda at County Hall, commented: “There is an urgent need for us to work towards a circular economy, where we reduce the impacts of climate change and take steps to live more sustainably.

“More than 40 per cent of all household waste in Leicestershire is currently recycled.

“These figures include reuse, recycling and composting for both kerbside collections and waste deposited at our recycling and household waste sites.”