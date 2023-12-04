Award for family-run natural burial ground
The Vale of Belvoir Natural Burial Ground, which is owned and run by James, Clair, Emily and George Goodson, won the East Midlands Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) regional category for ‘Excellence in Planning for the Natural Environment’.
It celebrates exceptional projects that actively contribute to preserving, improving, or rejuvenating natural resources and landscape.
Having won the regional award, it was then entered into the RTPI national awards which were announced at The Fountain Room in London.
The Bottesford burial ground was placed in the top five selected UK businesses.
James said: “As a family, we are very proud of this achievement and for the site to be recognised at a regional and a national level for its environmental commitments and landscape benefits.”
The venture, which is a diversification of activities at the family farm, has graves marked by discrete wooden plaques or carvings in a wildflower meadow.