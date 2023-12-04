James, Clair, Emily and George Goodson at The Vale of Belvoir Natural Burial Ground in Bottesford

The Vale of Belvoir Natural Burial Ground, which is owned and run by James, Clair, Emily and George Goodson, won the East Midlands Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) regional category for ‘Excellence in Planning for the Natural Environment’.

It celebrates exceptional projects that actively contribute to preserving, improving, or rejuvenating natural resources and landscape.

Having won the regional award, it was then entered into the RTPI national awards which were announced at The Fountain Room in London.

The Bottesford burial ground was placed in the top five selected UK businesses.

James said: “As a family, we are very proud of this achievement and for the site to be recognised at a regional and a national level for its environmental commitments and landscape benefits.”