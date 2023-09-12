A solar farm is planned on agricultural land in the Vale of Belvoir

Members of the planning committee went against the advice of their own planning officers in blocking the scheme, which is earmarked over 250 acres on agricultural land at Easthorpe.

Officials had recommended approval because of the green renewable energy it will provide in powering up to 15,000 homes, with the council receiving 117 letters supporting it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Melton councillors felt it would be in the wrong location, that it would spoil views across an attractive area of countryside and take away important crop-growing land.

JBM Solar, the company applying for planning permission, reacted angrily to the decision, saying it was ‘extremely disappointing’ and it pledged to lodge an immediate appeal.

The firm said it was surprised councillors had ignored the authority’s own legal advisor, who had suggested at the meeting that any decision to refuse the application may constitute unreasonable behaviour and that the council could be liable for significant costs at appeal.

After the meeting, Conor McAllister, project manager for JBM Solar, said: “This is a well considered scheme, set back from homes to avoid visual impact, and of an appropriate size to deliver much needed green energy without being a blight on the landscape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is extremely disappointing that Melton Borough Council members have chosen to refuse an application that would help lower energy bills, improve the UK’s energy security and significantly contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions.

“What’s even more surprising is that councillors refused to listen to their own council’s expert advice, which will unfortunately now result in JBM Solar appealing to the Planning Inspectorate to overturn the decision as well as seeking an award of costs.

"At a time when council funds are stretched enough, it is extremely disappointing that councillors consider this a good use of public money.”

Councillors had debated the proposals for over four hours on August 31 and for another 30 minutes last Tuesday, after the first meeting was adjourned due to a medical emergency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melton Council remains confident it has a strong case to defend when the appeal is heard.

Councillor Allen Thwaites, chair of the planning committee, commented: “I fully understand and appreciate the applicant’s disappointment at the refusal of planning permission.

"The committee did not take the decision lightly and considered the officer recommendations and all the facts when reviewing and debating the application.

"The committee made the decision to refuse the application as they gave further weight to the negative impact of the solar farm on the landscape, the use of agricultural land, the users of the public rights of way, the cumulative impact of solar farms and the historic assets in the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement