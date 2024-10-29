The now fenced-off site which has been earmarked for a new home on Navigation Close in Melton

An appeal has been lodged against the refusal of outline planning permission for a detached home to be built on Navigation Close in Melton Mowbray.

David Knight has appealed after an application to build the property between numbers 9 and 15 was blocked by the planning committee at Melton Borough Council.

Sixteen letters of objection had been sent to the council by local residents, who say the land is an important green space in their community.

Children play on it, they said, and local gathered for community events on the grass.

Councillors went against the advice of their own planning officials to refuse the application.

They felt it would be overdevelopment of the site, that it was unsympathetic to the character of the area and it would remove an important amenity site for the neighbourhood.

The applicant said that a full application would have included landscaping and environmental features to promote biodiversity around the new home.