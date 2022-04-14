Appeal lodged on plan to convert Melton community hall

The Penman Spicer Community Hall, in Park Lane, Melton GOOGLE STREET VIEW EMN-220414-092757001

Approval had been sought to create a mix of five one and two-bedroom studio apartments in the Penman Spicer Community Hall, on Park Lane.

Melton Borough Council blocked the scheme, though, on the grounds that it would be ‘an overdevelopment resulting in inadequate provision of facilities for residents such as storage for bins’.

It was also felt the scheme would detract from the conservation area it would be located in.

The Penman Spicer Community Hall, in Park Lane, Melton GOOGLE STREET VIEW EMN-220414-092807001

The hall had been used to host a number of exercise classes, children’s parties and other communal activities over the years.

But the applicants for the development say the building, which was built in 1911 and retains its original appearance, has been used less for leisure purposes in recent years and they argue that alternative facilities are available in the town for classes to be held.

A report from Hayward McMullan Architects, which webt before the committee, stated: “The proposals have been designed to sensitively convert the existing building for residential use, and to respond sympathetically to the other properties along Park Lane.”

The appeal will now be determined by a Planning Inspector after considering further written representations from interested parties.