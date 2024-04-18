An appeal will be heard over plans for a Vale of Belvoir solar farm

The almost 100-hectare scheme, in fields off Muston Lane, near Easthorpe, was refused planning permission in September last year by Melton Borough Council’s planning committee.

However, the councillors on the committee were told at the time by the authority’s own officers that their decision was ‘not robust’ and could be seen as ‘unreasonable’.

Sarah Legge, assistant director for planning in the borough, warned elected members that she did not expect their reasons for refusal would hold up should applicant JBM Solar Projects decide to take the matter to an appeal.

JMB Solar confirmed at the time it would appeal any refusal of the application.

The planning committee members at the time raised four grounds on which they believed the application should be denied: the loss of agricultural land; the cumulative impact of all the new solar farms in the area; the impact on public rights of way through the site; and the harm to local heritage assets, including Belvoir Castle. The solar farm would have been within the castle’s estate.

Ms Legge acknowledged that the development would cause some harm. However, she said the temporary nature of the solar farm, as well as the benefits of renewable energy production at a time of a climate crisis, would be considered of greater weight when it came to an appeal.

Over its lifespan, it is estimated enough energy would have been created for 19,000 homes from the panels.

The land was not considered ‘the best and most versatile’ agricultural land, added Ms Legge, and would only be used as a solar farm for 40 years under the conditions of the application.

Walkers would still be able to move through and around the area, the application added, and outdoor classrooms and picnic spaces were proposed along the route. Beehives were also suggested for the space as well as bat and bird boxes.

Public opinion was more divided. Some 257 comments were received from members of the public in response to the application. Of those, 136 objected to the scheme, 117 were in favour of it and four presented neutral comments.

Those objecting said the solar farm would be a ‘blot on a beautiful landscape’ and said solar panels should be on houses or brownfield – previously developed – sites, rather than ‘ruining good farmland’.

Those supporting the scheme were glad of the possibility of renewable energy creation and said solar farms were “less unsightly” than wind turbines. They also said it would give the soil “time to recover after years of over intensive farming” and would increase biodiversity.

JBM Solar said at the time that it would be seeking an award of costs should it win the appeal.

Conor McAllister, project manager for JBM Solar, said: “This is a well-considered scheme, set back from homes to avoid visual impact, and of an appropriate size to deliver much needed green energy without being a blight on the landscape.

