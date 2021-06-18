Appeal lodged against refusal of village gypsy pitches plan

Latest news EMN-210618-094430001

The scheme, on paddock land off Barkestone Lane, provides for the siting of both a static caravan and a touring caravan plus the building of a day room.

Melton Borough Council refused the planning application, submitted by Shawn Follows, because members considered there was ‘insufficient information’ in the proposals and they felt there was no requirement for any pitches in the borough.

The planning committee also blocked the plan because there were no provisions for sewerage and energy sources for the residents at the proposed site.