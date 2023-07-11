Members of Melton Borough Council's Safer Communities Team took action

The borough council’s Safer Communities Team has served an Injunction after local residents raised concerns of significant noise issues and anti-social behaviour occurring at the home on Robin Crescent.

The Injunction, which prohibits the individual from playing amplified music which can be heard outside the property, was granted at Leicester County Court under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 and is in place for 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council officials took action to secure the Injunction after the individual repeatedly ignored the advice, warnings, and support the Safer Communities Team provided by regularly playing excessively loud and vibrating music and continuing to allow visitors to cause nuisance and annoyance to residents nearby.

Councillor Pat Cumbers, portfolio holder for customers, communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We are committed to making our borough a safe and great place to live and this type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Even with the continued support of our Safer Communities Team the level of anti-social behaviour in this case continued to be excessive and negatively impacted those living in the area, meaning a stricter course of action needed to be taken.

"We take matters like this very seriously and we will continue to work with those in our community to tackle the issues that are affecting them and take the necessary steps to prevent anti-social behaviour.”

Advertisement

Advertisement