The Great Big Green Week is coming to Melton Mowbray

A series of environment-awareness activities are taking place in Melton Mowbray to mark the national Great Big Green Week.

The community-led events will give local people ideas on how they can make a difference and make the town a greener place to live.

Melton Green Transitions are working with local businesses and community groups to host a range of activities for residents.

Local artists have been enlisted to paint the town green – residents will be able to follow a trail around the town, showcasing how businesses in the town are working together to support one another and be more green.

Activities start on Tuesday June 11, when Leicestershire County Council ‘master composter’ Rod Weston will give a talk on getting started with composting, in the courtyard at More Coffee Co, on Market Place, at 2.30pm

Later that day, at 7pm, a talk on recycling will be given at Lea & Co café, in Burton Street.

This presentation will look at the importance of reducing our waste and why we recycle, what we can recycle from home and how to present the items, what happens to our recycling when it leaves our homes, the issues caused by putting the wrong items in the recycling and where to go for further information

On Friday June 14, the council’s waste initiatives team will be at the Melton Community Fridge, at Unit 7, The Old Diary, North Street, from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.