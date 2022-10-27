News you can trust since 1859

Entries being taken for Great Dalby Dollop fun run

A popular fun run is returning to a village near Melton after a break during the pandemic.

By Ruth MannContributor
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2022, 11:01am
Entrants in the Great Dalby Dollop in 2019
St Swithuns PCC is once again organising the Great Dalby Dollop, a four-mile cross country fun run or walk, on Sunday November 27, at 11am.

It has a new venue at Moscow Farm (LE14 2EP), which is near to Burrough Hill.

Dogs are welcome but must be on a lead or harness at all times.

The event will be timed and stewarded with prizes awarded for first home in the following categories – male, female, child 11 years and under, runner with dog, and villager, with all finishers receiving a medal and refreshments.Hot food and drinks will be on sale throughout.

Pre-entry to the race costs £10 or entrants can pay £11 on the day, from 9.30am. Children aged 11 and under pay £5.

For further information and entry forms contact:

Ruth Mann, at 8 Top End, Great Dalby. LE14 2HA, email her at [email protected]il.com or call either 01664 569290 or 07930 028043.

Further information is available on the Facebook page ‘Great Dalby Dollop’.

