Entries being taken for Great Dalby Dollop fun run

Entrants in the Great Dalby Dollop in 2019

St Swithuns PCC is once again organising the Great Dalby Dollop, a four-mile cross country fun run or walk, on Sunday November 27, at 11am.

It has a new venue at Moscow Farm (LE14 2EP), which is near to Burrough Hill.

Dogs are welcome but must be on a lead or harness at all times.

Entrants in the Great Dalby Dollop in 2019

The event will be timed and stewarded with prizes awarded for first home in the following categories – male, female, child 11 years and under, runner with dog, and villager, with all finishers receiving a medal and refreshments.Hot food and drinks will be on sale throughout.

Pre-entry to the race costs £10 or entrants can pay £11 on the day, from 9.30am. Children aged 11 and under pay £5.

For further information and entry forms contact:

Ruth Mann, at 8 Top End, Great Dalby. LE14 2HA, email her at [email protected]il.com or call either 01664 569290 or 07930 028043.

Advertisement