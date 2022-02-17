Emergency services issue Storm Eunice warning for Leicestershire and Rutland

Latest storm news EMN-220217-151815001

The Met Office has issued an ‘amber warning’ for the area with high winds topping 70mph forecast to blow through, causing treacherous driving conditions and a risk of falling trees and other debris.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “Strong winds have been forecast both today and tomorrow, with heavy rain tonight.

“Disruption to travel is likely and we are urging people across our force area to minimise travel where possible.

“Any information and advice regarding road closures will be published on our social media channels.”

The message was echoed by Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, which posted on social media: “Storm Eunice will bring strong winds that could cause significant disruption this weekend.

“Take care, stay indoors where possible, drive slowly and be aware of side winds.

“⛔We advise people to secure any loose objects outdoors which could cause damage.”

Leicestershire County Council will have crews available during the day and night in the wake of Storm Eunice to keep the road network moving and deal with any reported issues.

Councillor Ozzy O’Shea, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Our forestry and emergency response teams will be available to make roads and footpaths safe if trees or branches fall due to strong winds.

“We will constantly monitor the weather situation and resources will be available if needed. However, along with other agencies, we would also urge people to consider only making journeys, if essential.”

Residents are also being encouraged to check for any unusual changes in their trees over the past days and weeks. P

People can ask themselves:

***Are there any cracks in the tree which were not there a day or so ago?;

***Are there any cracks or humps in the soil which were not there a day or so ago?;

***Are there any hanging branches in the tree which could fall?

***People can report fallen trees on the highway or other road issues by calling the council on 0116 305 0001.

Yesterday, county council work teams attended 19 incidents of fallen trees as the impact of Storm Dudley was also felt across the county.

One of these was on Pickwell Road at Leesthorpe and another was on the Fosse Way at Syston.

An ‘amber warning’ for Storm Eunice essentially means:

***There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life;

***Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down;

***Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights;

***There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur , perhaps affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage;