The A606 between Melton and Oakham has now reopened after a collision this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services were deployed to the scene and the road remained closed between Langham and the Pickwell crossroads for three hours.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “The collision in Langham involved two vehicles and was reported just after 8.30am.

"No life-threatening or life-changing injuries were reported and no-one was arrested.”

Drivers had given advice for motorists to fund alternative routes but the road is open again now.