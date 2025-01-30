Vehicles collide on the A606

By Nick Rennie
Published 30th Jan 2025, 13:07 GMT
Police closed the roadPolice closed the road
Police closed the road
The A606 between Melton and Oakham has now reopened after a collision this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services were deployed to the scene and the road remained closed between Langham and the Pickwell crossroads for three hours.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “The collision in Langham involved two vehicles and was reported just after 8.30am.

"No life-threatening or life-changing injuries were reported and no-one was arrested.”

Drivers had given advice for motorists to fund alternative routes but the road is open again now.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice