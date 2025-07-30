Nottinghamshire Police responded after a car overturned on the A46

Emergency services were alerted this afternoon (Wednesday) when a vehicle overturned on the A46 near Melton Mowbray.

The northbound carriageway was closed, between the turnings for the A606 (Melton) and A52 (Saxondale) following a collision which led to a vehicle overturning.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent crews to the scene from its Bingham, West Bridgford and Newark fire stations.

National Highways East Midlands say both lanes have now been reopened after one remained closed while the vehicle was recovered.