Flooded Station Lane at Asfordby pictured yesterday IMAGE Valerie Grant

An update has been given on the status of Brentingby Dam following serious flooding in the area over the last couple of days.

The Environment Agency, in a report given this morning (Tuesday), say ‘Brentingby Reservoir is operating as designed but has reached full capacity and is overspilling’.

"River levels are high but steady at the Brentingby Dam river gauge. Areas most at risk are Melton Mowbray and the Wreake Valley,” the agency reports.

"Flooding is possible to properties near the River Eye over the next few hours due to additional flows travelling downstream.”

The flooded sports field at Melton's Long Field Spencer Academy yesterday

Flood Warnings, where flooding is expected, remain in place for the River Wreake at Asfordby and Frisby-on-the-Wreake plus the River Wreake at the mills at Hoby, Thrussington and Ratcliffe.

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EMAS) declared its first ever critical incident last night, revealing that more of its ambulances had been deployed than ever before, due to ‘significant patient demand, pressure within local hospitals, and flooding across the East Midlands’.

Declaring a critical incident includes formally asking partner services and the public to take immediate action to help mitigate the risk for people.

EMAS said in a statement: “Like many across the NHS, EMAS colleagues have been working tirelessly to respond to patient need.

A resident is rescued in Saxby Road, Melton IMAGE Robert Jankowiak

"All internal actions and options to mitigate risk have been exhausted; therefore, a critical incident has been called to ensure mutual aid to support delivery of emergency and urgent patient care.

“The public is asked to help by using NHS services wisely and by taking regular medication to manage long-term conditions.

"If your illness or injury is not immediately life-threatening, please seek alternative care via a pharmacy, urgent treatment centre, or general practitioner – visit the NHS website for services near you.

"Given the additional weather-related pressures being responded to by emergency services across the East Midlands, please act responsibly and do not take unnecessary risks.”

Heavy floods in Twyford yesterday IMAGE Emily Norwell

Leicestershire County Council say it has been working round the clock to deal with widespread flooding across the county.

Saturday night’s snow, followed by sleety showers and heavy rain led to the ground being saturated. Excessive water run-off has caused many roads to flood.

Flood gangs were out overnight and nearly 90 flooding sites have been reported and are being visited by highways teams.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, which itself declared a ‘major incident' yesterday as a result of the pressure on resources, is leading the response .

Councillor Ozzy O'Shea, lead member for Highways and Transport, said: "We recognise this has caused disruption.

"Agencies are working very hard to deal with incidents and we are asking people do bear with us.

“Please do only travel if necessary and don’t attempt to drive through or wade through flood waters.

"We are also urging motorists to take care over the next few days as we are expecting freezing conditions, which will be challenging.

“Once flood water has receded, relevant agencies will carry out investigations into the potential causes of flooding if necessary.

“The effects of climate change are leading to more frequent flood events, so we are urging residents to ensure that they are prepared for flooding."