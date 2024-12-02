Rescued dog pays surprise visit to thank Melton firefighters
BILBO fell into the freezing lake, around 30 metres from the embankment, on November 22, prompting a desperate appeal to Melton Fire Station.
A crew from the Nottingham Road station was mobilised along with a water rescue team from Technical Rescue based at Southern Station.
Melton firefighters posted on their Facebook page: “Utilising an inflatable sled, the dog, albeit very cold, was safely rescued and reunited with its owners – the dog was then checked over by a local vet and thankfully made a full recovery.
“We had a lovely visit from BILBO who came to thank the crews at Southern and our own fire control operator, Beth who took the emergency 999 call.
“It was great to see BILBO running around happy.”
Owners are reminded to keep their dogs on leads while walking near water or ice.
