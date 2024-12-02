Rescued dog pays surprise visit to thank Melton firefighters

By Nick Rennie
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 09:52 BST
BILBO meets Melton firefighters who rescued him from a freezing lake at the country parkBILBO meets Melton firefighters who rescued him from a freezing lake at the country park
BILBO meets Melton firefighters who rescued him from a freezing lake at the country park
Firefighters who saved the life of a dog in Melton Country Park were delighted to get a surprise visit from the pet and its owner.

BILBO fell into the freezing lake, around 30 metres from the embankment, on November 22, prompting a desperate appeal to Melton Fire Station.

A crew from the Nottingham Road station was mobilised along with a water rescue team from Technical Rescue based at Southern Station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Melton firefighters posted on their Facebook page: “Utilising an inflatable sled, the dog, albeit very cold, was safely rescued and reunited with its owners – the dog was then checked over by a local vet and thankfully made a full recovery.

BILBO meets Beth who took the emergency call at Melton Fire Station after the dog fell into freezing water at the country parkBILBO meets Beth who took the emergency call at Melton Fire Station after the dog fell into freezing water at the country park
BILBO meets Beth who took the emergency call at Melton Fire Station after the dog fell into freezing water at the country park

“We had a lovely visit from BILBO who came to thank the crews at Southern and our own fire control operator, Beth who took the emergency 999 call.

“It was great to see BILBO running around happy.”

Owners are reminded to keep their dogs on leads while walking near water or ice.

Related topics:MeltonFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice