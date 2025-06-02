Leicestershire Police are launching their annual summer drink-drive campaign

Police patrols will be extra vigilant for drink and drug-drivers across Leicestershire and Rutland this month as part of an annual summer campaign.

With the lighter evenings and better weather now with us, Leicestershire Police are encouraging motorists not to drive when they are unfit through drink or drugs.

Chief Insp Wayne Nimblette, operational support deputy with the county force, said: “We know that many people will be looking forward to meeting up with friends and family during the summer months, however, we want to remind drivers to be sensible.

"If you know you are going to be drinking, plan your transport home beforehand.

"Think about being the designated driver and choose non-alcoholic drinks.”

“Leicestershire Police patrols will be operating around the clock on the lookout for drink drug drivers and bringing them before the courts in their continued efforts to help keep our roads safe.”

Kate Garrigan, watch manager for community safety at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “People who drink and or take drugs (whether illicit or prescription drugs taken without heading the cautions in the guidelines) and drive, place themselves, their loved ones, other road users and pedestrians at grave, avoidable risk.

“All too often Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service colleagues deal with the devastating consequences of drivers who make these selfish choices when attending road traffic collisions.”

Police encourage the public to make a note of the registration plate and the direction of travel if they see someone who appears to be a drink or drug driver and report it to police on 101 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.