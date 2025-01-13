Police are investigating the collision

Police are investigating after a collision which involved multiple vehicles in Melton Mowbray at the weekend.

Emergency services were deployed to the A607 Thorpe Road on Saturday evening and a motorist was taken to hospital.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “A report that a car had collided with three parked vehicles in Thorpe Road was reported just after 8pm.

"The driver of the car – a woman in her 40s – was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing.”