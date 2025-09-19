The overturned car in Welby Lane, Melton Mowbray, after it had previously been seen being driven at speed

A car overturned in Melton Mowbray last night (Thursday) when police attempted to intervene after it had been seen driving at high speed through the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver ran off and is being sought by officers from the local neighbourhood policing service as investigations continue.

It is understood to have happened on Welby Lane, close to the site of the former Catholic church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pc Lucy Baxter posted on the force Facebook page: “ A suspicious vehicle was spotted driving at dangerously high speeds in a 30mph zone and performing a careless and dangerous overtake.

“While attempting to intercept the vehicle, it crashed - and the driver fled the scene on foot.

“We’re aware this may have caused concern due to the presence of blue lights and sirens in the area.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or who saw the driver running from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in the area posted on social media about hearing sirens and seeing flashing lights before the car overturned and some saw an individual running away.

Pc Baxter added: “This is now part of an ongoing investigation, and we are working to identify the driver and take appropriate action.

"If you happen to be the driver involved, feel free to pop into the station for a chat.

"We’d love to hear your side of the story.

“Body Worn Video was active during the incident, and evidence has been secured at the scene.”

Anyone who can provide information on what happened can call police on 101 or report it anonymously through the Crimestoppers service on 0800 555 111.