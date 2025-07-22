One of the seven cars which left the road on the Shoby Bends within just 48 hours

After seven cars left the road within just 48 hours at a notorious accident blackspot near Melton Mowbray, police have flagged up the continuing dangers to the local highways authority.

The incidents happened at the A6006 Shoby Bends after heavy rain fell following the recent heatwave across the area.

Police attended the scene each time and officers have notified Leicestershire County Council’s highways authority about a need to make this stretch safer for drivers.

Pc Ben Tranter, of the Melton Rural South division on the neighbourhood policing team, posted on the force Facebook page on Sunday: "In less than 48 hours there have been seven cars leave the road into the hedgerow at Shoby on the A6006.

"Five of these were attended by local police and at time of writing there is still one awaiting recovery. Thankfully no injuries reported.

"This is a notorious section of road that has seen hundreds of collisions over the years, and heavy rainfall after hot weather is the most dangerous time and we take this seriously to prevent loss of life.

"In previous years we have submitted road defect reports to the local authority but after the last two days I have requested immediately for the local Highways Authority come out to assess the road surface, place warnings signs and look at doing something to help the issue.

"I will follow this up with a report to them today to reduce the collision rate at this spot.”

This stretch of road, just west of Asfordby, is characterised by a series of sharp bends and is a popular route to Loughborough and Nottingham.