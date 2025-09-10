Police appeal to locate driver four months after collision
Lincolnshire Police was was called at 5.16pm on May 9 reporting the incident, which involved a grey VW Golf car and a red Ducati motorbike.
It happened at the junction between Main Road, Denton, and the A607.
A number of enquiries have been carried out and investigations remain ongoing.
Officers are now trying to locate a light-coloured saloon car which was travelling on the A607 from the Melton Mowbray direction, before it turned left onto Main Street, Denton.
The vehicle had the motorbike behind it.
Police say vehicle is not in any way involved in the collision, but officers need to establish what type of vehicle it was and appeal to the driver to get in touch.
Email [email protected] quoting Incident 309 of May 9 if you can help.