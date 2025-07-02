Person seriously injured in collision near Queniborough
An individual was seriously injured following a road collision on the A607 near Melton Mowbray yesterday (Tuesday).
The road was closed for three hours between the traffic islands for Queniborough and East Goscote and there was also a temporary closure on Gaddesby Lane.
A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “This relates to a single vehicle road traffic collision reported to us at 5.37pm yesterday on the A607.
“An occupant in the vehicle was taken to hospital after sustaining life-changing injuries.”
The road was reopened at 9.22pm.