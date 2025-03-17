Passenger sustains serious injuries in road collision
Police received a call at around 10.30pm to a report that a blue Nissan Juke had collided with a lamppost in Glebe Way.
The front seat passenger sustained serious injuries, which are believed to be life changing, and she remains in hospital at this time.
The driver sustained injuries not believed to be life changing or life threatening and also remains in hospital.
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and has since been released pending further enquiries.
Pc Ellise Timmins said: “At the time of the collision, the Juke was travelling towards Fosse Way.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving before the collision and the collision itself to please get in touch.”
Call police on 101 quoting 25*150069 if you have information of dashcam footage.