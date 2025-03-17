Passenger sustains serious injuries in road collision

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Mar 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST
Emergency services attended a serious road collisionplaceholder image
Emergency services attended a serious road collision
A passenger sustained serious injuries in a road collision at Syston on Friday evening.

Police received a call at around 10.30pm to a report that a blue Nissan Juke had collided with a lamppost in Glebe Way.

Most Popular

The front seat passenger sustained serious injuries, which are believed to be life changing, and she remains in hospital at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The driver sustained injuries not believed to be life changing or life threatening and also remains in hospital.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and has since been released pending further enquiries.

Pc Ellise Timmins said: “At the time of the collision, the Juke was travelling towards Fosse Way.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving before the collision and the collision itself to please get in touch.”

Call police on 101 quoting 25*150069 if you have information of dashcam footage.

News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice