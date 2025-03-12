Brian Rudkin, also known as Bryn, who was sadly killed in a road collision at Langham

The family of a motorcyclist killed in a road collision at Langham have released a moving tribute to a man they described as a ‘special dad and grandad’.

Brian Rudkin, who was also known as Bryn, was riding a Piaggio PX motorcycle which was involved in the incident, on the A606, with a black Nissan Terrano on the morning of Sunday March 2.

Mr Rudkin, aged 57, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 50s, who was his pillion passenger, was taken to hospital and later discharged.

In a statement, Mr Rudkin’s wife said: “As a family we are heartbroken.

"We’ve been together for 40 years and married for nearly 37 years.

“We met though our shared love of scooters.

"Bryn was a dearly loved husband, father to two boys and grandad to five.

"He worshipped his children and grandchildren who have been robbed of those special dad and grandad times and future memories.”

The family have thanked the support they have received from friends and the local community.

Mr Rudkin’s wife added: “Bryn was my best friend as well as my husband.

"Over the last year we had been making plans to fulfil some dreams and were looking forward to doing this together.

“The support we have received from our family, as well as the local and scootering community has been both overwhelming and a comfort to know everyone else knew Bryn as the lovely, kind, compassionate, caring man he was who would drop everything if someone needed help.

“We are still numb from the shock of having him taken from us so suddenly, we feel robbed of a future together, our lives will never be the same, we have lost a very special man.”

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision, which happened around 10am, and they would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the, who witnessed it happening or who has dashcam footage.

Anyone who has information can pass this on to officers by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ and quoting incident 208 of March 2.

Alternatively, they can call police on 101.