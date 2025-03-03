Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road collision

A motorcyclist aged in his 50s died in a collision at Langham yesterday morning (Sunday).

The collision took place on the A606 Melton Road around 10am and involved a black Nissan Terrano travelling south and a Piaggio PX motorcycle heading north.

The motorcycle rider was seriously injured and was sadly died at the scene.

A pillion passenger, a woman who is also aged in her 50s, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment – her injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was not injured.

Road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident but these have since been lifted.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area yesterday morning and witnessed what happened or who have captured dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det Con Adam Bancroft on 101 or via www.leics.police.uk, quoting incident number 208 of 2 March.