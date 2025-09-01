Police are investigating a fatal collision

A motorcyclist aged in his 50s was killed in a road collision near Shoby yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Officers from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing for anyone with information following the incident, which happened on the A6006.

Officers were called to the scene just after 4.30pm following a report of a collision involving a black BMW X7 and a blue Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s, who was driving the BMW, was not injured.

No-one was arrested and an investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision is continuing.

Pc Suki Sahota said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who saw the collision occur or witnessed either vehicle beforehand.

“I’m keen to speak to any motorists with a dashcam or who can provide information what could help with our enquiries.”

Give information at www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ quoting reference 25*513698 or call 101.