Motorcycle and car collide near Old Dalby
Emergency services were deployed to the scene of a road collision near Old Dalby at the weekend.
The incident involved a motorbike and a car at Green Hill on Saturday morning.
Ambulance paramedics, police officers and a fire crew attended the aftermath.
A spokesman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “The East Midlands Ambulance Service contacted the force at 11am reporting their attendance at a collision involving a car and motorcycle.
“Officers attended.
"No life-threatening or life-changing injuries were reported and no-one was arrested.”