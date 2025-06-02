Motorcycle and car collide near Old Dalby

By Nick Rennie
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:27 BST
Emergency services attended the collision
Emergency services were deployed to the scene of a road collision near Old Dalby at the weekend.

The incident involved a motorbike and a car at Green Hill on Saturday morning.

Ambulance paramedics, police officers and a fire crew attended the aftermath.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “The East Midlands Ambulance Service contacted the force at 11am reporting their attendance at a collision involving a car and motorcycle.

“Officers attended.

"No life-threatening or life-changing injuries were reported and no-one was arrested.”

