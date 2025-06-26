A photo of the controlled explosion being carried out in a field off Thorpe Road - you can see the earth rising from the blast in the distance

A ‘controlled explosion’ was carried out in Melton Mowbray after two Second World War bombs were discovered.

Representatives from the military, the local police force and the council joined forces to make the devices safe by exploding them in a field away from the public and property.

Pc Dan Daley, of Melton’s Rural North Beat, posted on the force’s Facebook page on Tuesday: “If you happened to hear a rather loud ‘Kaboom’ near Big Tesco on Thorpe Road earlier, rest assured – it was a controlled explosion.

“This was carried out following the discovery of two WWII incendiary bombs, found quite unexpectedly by a member of the public, while sorting through belongings inherited from their step-father.”

Representatives from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were able to carry out the controlled explosion.

The ‘large hole’ it caused was quickly filled in the field for the safety of the public in a field regularly used by dog walkers and their pets.