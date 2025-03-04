Man aged in his 60s killed in Harby road incident
A member of the public reported at 2.44pm yesterday that the rider had come off his Silver Honda motorcycle on Stathern Lane although police suspect the incident may have happened earlier in the day.
The motorcyclist – a man in his 60s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers from the Leicestershire Police force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact. Dashcam footage is requested as well.
Det Con Emma Neeves said: “A man has sadly lost his life and full support is being provided to his family at this time.
“We are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.”
If you have any information, please contact Leicestershire Police on 101 or at www.leics.police.uk quoting incident 25*125054.