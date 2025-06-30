Police made arrests at the scene of a fatal road collision

A man aged in his 30s sadly died following Friday’s two-vehicle collision on the A607 at Frisby-on-the-Wreake.

The road was closed throughout the weekend as investigations took place into the incident, which was reported at 6.13pm, and which led to the arrest of two people.

An orange BMW convertible car was travelling away from Melton when it collided with a Vauxhall Corsa car, travelling in the opposite direction.

The victim, who was in the Corsa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in this car, a teenage girl, has been taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Two men were arrested in connection with the collision.

A 33-year-old and a 25-year-old were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

DS Mike Steer from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We want to speak to anyone who saw this BMW driving in the minutes leading up to the collision – any information will help our investigation.

“I also want to make a direct appeal to a HGV driver who we know was in the area when the collision happened.

"The dashcam in the vehicle may show exactly what happened – please contact us.

“This collision has left one person dead and another seriously injured so any small piece of information may help.

“Any dashcam footage may prove vital.”

Any information can be submitted online via the Leicestershire Police website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 594 of 27 June.