Members of the Quorn Hunt present a fundraising cheque to representatives of the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance

Members of a local hunt have raised thousands of pounds for life-saving air ambulance missions.

Representatives from the Quorn Hunt proudly presented a cheque for £2,000 to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) at their kennels at Kirby Bellars, near Melton Mowbray.

The money donated was the result of various fundraising activities undertaken by members of the hunt and also by the Quorn Hunt Supporters Club.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of the DLRAA, Julie Gray, the charity’s community fundraising executive, commented: “We are extremely grateful to the Quorn Hunt who have regularly supported the DLRAA.

"Every penny they have raised will support further life-saving missions and keep our helicopters flying 24/7, 365 days a year.

“Within minutes, DLRAA’s critical care crews can be on the ground delivering pre-hospital emergency care and giving patients the very best chance of survival.”

On the importance of being given cash by groups like the Quorn Hunt, Julie added: “We rely entirely on donations from the local community and organisations such as the Quorn Hunt to raise the £2,300 needed for each life-saving mission, as we receive no government or National Lottery funding,” she expressed.

After the presentation of the cheque to the DLRAA, the group enjoyed a behind the scenes tour of the Hunt kennels.

Here they not only saw the adult hounds comfortably tucked-up in their lodges but also several litters of this year’s young puppies.

Go online at www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk to find out more about the air ambulance and how to donate money.