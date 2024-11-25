A flood alert remains in place for River Wreake villages

A flood alert remains in place this morning (Monday) for villagers living near the River Wreake to the west of Melton Mowbray.

The Environment Agency say river levels remain high but are beginning to fall at the Frisby river gauge as a result of persistent rainfall.

The risk of flooding remains, particularly in low-lying agricultural land and roads including Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby on the Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe on the Wreake plus farmlands at Hoby, Brooksby, Thrussington, Ratcliffe and Syston.

No further rainfall is forecast today but the advice is for motorists and residents to remain vigilant this week.

A spokespersonf for the Environment Agency said: “We are closely monitoring the situation.

"Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area.

“Our advice is to please avoid contact with flood water and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”