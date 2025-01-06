Leicestershire firefighters have dealt with hundreds of flood emergencies this morning

Firefighters have received hundreds of emergency calls relating to flooding in Leicestershire and Rutland just this morning (Monday).

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) declared a major incident today in response to the severe disruption caused by snow and heavy rain.

Over 200 calls have been taken this morning, with crews attending incidents involving cars stuck in flood water, evacuating residents from flooded homes, and rising water.

So far, 17 members of the public have been rescued by LFRS crews.

Appliances from all stations across the service are actively responding to calls.

Judi Beresford, assistant chief fire and rescue officer, said: "Flooding poses a serious risk to lives and property, and we urge everyone to take these warnings seriously.

"Our Control room and crews are working tirelessly to assist those in need and to keep people safe.

"We are working with our partners to reduce the impact of this major incident and ask the public to avoid flooded routes when travelling and never to enter floodwater."

The fire service gives the following advice to those experiencing flooding at their property:

Implement your flood action plan; Keep every person and animal safe; Move any important documents upstairs to a first-floor; Get sandbags from the council or a local builder's yard if they can help; Turn off electricity, gas, and water; Take photos of any flood damage; Sign up for free flood alerts in your local area, if you haven't already; Contact your insurance provider who can help you further; Check on vulnerable neighbours and see if they require further assistance.

Drivers are advised to plan their journey before travelling – maps indicating slower travel time could be due to flood water blocking the road.

If you see a flood blocking your route, turn around and find an alternative way. Flood water is often deeper than you think

If you do get stuck and it's an emergency, call 999 and contact your car insurance provider and recovery service if required.

Roads continue to be impassable across the Melton borough, particularly in the Asfordby area.

Major routes serving the town centre have been blocked, including Saxby Road, Asfordby Road and the A607 both to Grantham and Leicester.