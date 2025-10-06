Firefighters battling the blaze in Burton Street, Melton Mowbray this morning

Firefighters have been battling a major blaze at a takeaway restaurant in Melton Mowbray town centre this morning (Monday).

Crews from the Melton and Oakham stations were deployed to the incident at Ma’s Cottage Chinese eaterie in Burton Street shortly after 10am.

Thick black smoke has been billowing around the property and Burton Street remains closed to traffic.

Sara Wilson-Wright, who work at the Newton Fallowell estate agents opposite, told the Melton Times ‘it was awful – the street went black’.

She added: “It was very frightening – the fire service were phenomenal and super quick.

"There was smoke in our office, it happened so quickly.

"We feel so sorry for the lovely owners.

"A lady was trying to get to the door but I kept her away until help arrived.

"My concern was keeping her safe.”

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service posted on its Facebook page: “This is an ongoing incident, please could members of the public avoid the area.”