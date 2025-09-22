Jack Woodward, who sadly died following a collision at Old Dalby

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of a road collision at Old Dalby which led to the death of a young driver.

Jack Woodward, who was 22 and from Six Hills, was killed in the incident, which took place on Nottingham Lane on July 17.

Doctors treated Jack at the scene after his black Land Rover Discovery had left the carriageway and gone into a ditch but he sadly died shortly afterwards.

Initial enquiries at the time led officers to believe there was no other vehicles involved but detectives in the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) have established a second car may have been in the vicinity when Jack’s car left the road around 7.10am.

His family have now released a moving statement through Leicestershire Police.

It states: “Jack had the kindest heart and the biggest smile, and it did not matter if you knew Jack for all of his 22 years or for just 22 minutes.

“He lit up every room he walked in, and the world is a darker place without him.

“He worked incredibly hard, but always had time for everyone.

"He was selfless, loving, and hilariously funny.

“We continue to raise money for The Air Ambulance Service, who tried so hard to keep Jack in our lives.”

Detectives now believe a second car – a grey Audi A6 – may have been involved in the incident but police say there was no impact between the two cars.

No arrests have made in relation to this incident.

Go to www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ and quoting crime reference number 25*417489 or call 101 if you have information or dashcam footage.