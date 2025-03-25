Rowan Dodge, who sadly died in a collision on the M1

The family of a Melton Mowbray man who was killed in a collision on the M1 have paid a poignant tribute to their ‘beloved dad, stepdad, partner, son, grandson and brother’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowan Dodge, who was 31, was the driver of a white Volkswagen Golf which was involved in a collision with a Leyland DAF HGV at 4.40am on Sunday March 16. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Mr Dodge’s family said: “Rowan was beloved dad, stepdad, partner, son, grandson and brother.

“He was full of energy and always up for an adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan Dodge, who was killed in a collision on the M1

"He loved socialising and was the life and soul of the party – so much so his voice was the first anyone heard.

“He was a keen rugby player and a loveable force who put a smile on everyone’s face.”

The family’s statement adds: “We’re all heartbroken and devastated to lose such an incredible soul in such tragic and sudden circumstances.

"Nothing can fill the holes in our hearts that he’s left behind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowan played for Melton Mowbray Rugby Club and the club released a statement saying he was ‘taken from his family, friends, and the rugby pitch far too soon’. It adds: “From us all at Melton RFC, we send our heartfelt condolences to all Rowan's family at this extremely difficult time.”

The driver of the HGV in the collision did not suffer any physical injuries but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

He has since been discharged. No-one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pc Suki Sahota, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “We believe that prior to the collision, the Golf had been involved in a separate collision.

"We believe it had stopped stationary in lane one - the left lane - of the carriageway, when it was struck by the HGV.”

Call police on 101 if you have information on the collision or if you have dashcam footage, quoting incident 88 of 16 March.

You can also pass on information to police by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ quoting the relevant incident number.

A fundraising page has been set up for Rowan’s family, including his young son, Kylo. Go to www.gofundme.com/f/rowan-dodge to pledge money.