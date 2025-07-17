Driver killed in Old Dalby road incident

By Nick Rennie
Published 17th Jul 2025, 12:44 BST
Police are investigating a fatal road incident at Old Dalby
Police are investigating a fatal road incident at Old Dalby
A man has sadly died after his car left the road and ended up in a ditch at Old Dalby this morning (Thursday).

Leicestershire Police officers and a crew with the East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to Nottingham Lane at 7.10am.

The male driver of a black Land Rover Discovery vehicle was treated by doctors at the scene but sadly died shortly after the collision occurred.

No other vehicles were involved.

A road closure is in place while emergency services remain at the scene.

PC Ellise Timmins, from Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our investigation to establish the circumstances of the collision is continuing and I’d like to speak to anyone who can help.

“I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone with a dashcam or who saw the Land Rover prior to the collision occurring.

"Anything you’re able to tell us could assist our enquiries.”

Report information at www.leics.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rs/road-safety/making-a-road-traffic-incident-report/ or by calling 101, and quoting incident 125 of 17 July.

