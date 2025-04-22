Crews with the Children's Air Ambulance - they've transported their 1,000th patient

The Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA) is celebrating a major milestone – transporting its 1,000th patient.

It involved the dedicated Children’s Medical Emergency Transport Team (CoMET) and TCAA team working together to fly a young patient from Leicester to Newcastle via helicopter, completing the journey in just one hour and 11 minutes by air—compared to three hours and 35 minutes by road—demonstrating the vital impact of TCAA’s service alongside its NHS partners.

Alfie Daly, head of operations at TCAA, which has been running since 2013, said: “Reaching our 1,000th patient transfer is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of everyone involved with the Children’s Air Ambulance.

"I am immensely proud of our entire team—from the airdesk team and crew members to our skilled pilots and all those working tirelessly across the charity.

“Our commitment to enhancing paediatric and neonatal inter-hospital transfers is evident in our recent investments and helicopter modifications, including our bespoke incubators, which have significantly increased the number of neonatal patients we can assist.”

CoMET head of service, Dr Georgina Harlow, commented: “Having access to their clinically designed helicopter allows delivery of patient treatment whilst moving, instead of a road ambulance that may have to make stops during its journey from one hospital to another.

"The Children's Air Ambulance is a team of dedicated individuals who are passionate about the service they provide and are a pleasure to work with.”

Each mission costs an average of £3,600, and the charity’s work would not be possible without the commitment of its funding supporters.

Go to www.childrensairambulance.org.uk to pledge money to the charity.