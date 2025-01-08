EMAS has stood down its 'Critical Incident'

The ‘Critical Incident’ activated on Monday by East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) due to unprecedented demand on its resources has today (Wednesday) been stood down.

Extra emergencies for the widespread flooding on top of the high number of call outs at this time of year prompted EMAS to take the action for the first time ever.

The service says it remains under pressure, though, and is appealing to the public to use NHS resources sensibly so high level incidents can be prioritised.

EMAS deputy chief executive, Will Legge, said: “The immediate actions that hospitals, partner agencies, and integrated care systems took, and the incredible hard work of our staff and volunteers, means that the number of patients awaiting an ambulance response has significantly reduced.

“The NHS across our region is fragile.

"This first week in January is historically one of the busiest for the NHS.

"This year, flu, Covid-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and norovirus, are adding additional pressure for all services.

“Therefore, although we have stood down the Critical Incident status, we remain at Level 4 - the highest level - of the Resource Escalation Action Plan (REAP).

“We will maintain the EMAS strategic command structure put in place to respond to the incident.

"This allows us to closely monitor activity for the remainder of this week.”

In a message to the public, Mr Legge added: “If your illness or injury is not immediately life-threatening, please seek health care and treatment via a pharmacy, urgent treatment centre, or general practitioner, including out of hours services – visit the NHS website for services near you.”