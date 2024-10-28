The closure of the A606, viewed from the road from Pickwell

The A606 near Melton remains closed this afternoon (Monday) following a house fire at Whissendine yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters from multiple stations have been battling the blaze at a vacant building close to the main highway since just after 5pm.

Police have blocked the A606, between the Junction of Whissendine Road and the Junction just outside Langham, and they it will remain closed until further notice.

Traffic is being diverted through Whissendine until the road is reopened.

Firefighters pictured close to the incident this afternoon on the A606, which is closed between the Whissendine turn and Langham

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “I can confirm enquiries are ongoing after a house fire in Whissendine yesterday evening (Sunday October 27).

“Officers attended the A606, between Burton Lazars and Langham, around 5.10pm.

"Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) were also in attendance.

"Extensive damage was caused to the property.

Traffic being diverted at the Whissendine junction on the A606 this afternoon with the road closure sign to the right

"No injuries have been reported and it’s believed the property was vacant.

"LFRS are continuing the enquiries at the scene to establish the cause and if any criminal offences have occurred.

“The road remains closed and any updates on this will be posted online.”

The most recent update from Leicestershire Police, via X, states: “This road remains closed and will do for some time.

"This will affect the A606 from Langham through to Little Dalby and junctions from Whissendine and Pickwell.

"Please continue to avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

Fire crews from the Melton and Oakham stations were deployed along with firefighters from Birstall and Loughborough Fire Stations.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A call was received to a building on fire close to the A606 in Whissendine.

"Initially, two pumping appliances were mobilised to the incident, but this was escalated to three and then four pumping appliances and a water carrier.

"It was confirmed that the building was a disused and unoccupied house, with four main jets in use and firefighting was taking place externally.

"Police were in attendance and National Grid and Severn Trent Water were advised of the incident.”

Heavy traffic has been reported in both Whissendine and Somerby as motorists and lorry drivers seek an alternative route to Melton and Oakham.